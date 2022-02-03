Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
03 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).
==========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec. Hum Network Limited 1,000 7.32
Adam Sec. 10,500 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 7.03
MRA Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 150,000 15.21
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 15.21
Fortune Sec. Lucky Cement 17,500 695.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,500 695.19
AKD Sec. Thal Limited 258,700 420.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 258,700 420.00
D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 100 85.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 85.85
JS Global Cap. United Bank Limited 1,100,000 140.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100,000 140.00
==========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,537,800
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.