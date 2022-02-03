KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).

========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================== D.J.M. Sec. Hum Network Limited 1,000 7.32 Adam Sec. 10,500 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 7.03 MRA Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 150,000 15.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 15.21 Fortune Sec. Lucky Cement 17,500 695.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,500 695.19 AKD Sec. Thal Limited 258,700 420.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 258,700 420.00 D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 100 85.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 85.85 JS Global Cap. United Bank Limited 1,100,000 140.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100,000 140.00 ========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,537,800 ==========================================================================================

