ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Santander profits soar to pre-pandemic levels

AFP 02 Feb, 2022

MADRID: Spanish banking giant Santander bounced back from the pandemic as it returned to profit last year, beating analyst expectations and exceeding its pre-Covid earnings, the group said Wednesday.

Driven by a strong performance in the United States and Britain, the bank booked a net profit of 8.1 billion euros ($9.1 billion) in 2021, close to a 12-year high.

It was a huge improvement from 2020 when the pandemic hit and the bank suffered a net loss of 8.7 billion euros after it was forced to write down the value of several of its branches, particularly in the UK.

It was also higher than 2019, when the bank posted a net profit of 6.5 billion euros.

Analysts from FactSet were expecting profits of 7.9 billion euros.

"Our 2021 results demonstrate once again the value of our scale and presence across both developed and developing markets, with attributable profit 25 percent higher than pre-covid levels in 2019," said chief executive Ana Botin in a statement.

Net banking income, the equivalent to turnover, also increased, reaching 33.4 billion euros, compared to 31.9 billion in 2020.

This dynamic was made possible by a strong increase in customers numbers, with the group now counting almost 153 million customers worldwide.

"We have added five million new customers in the last 12 months alone," said Botin.

Santander performed particularly well in Europe and North America, with profits doubling in constant euros compared to 2020.

In the UK, where Santander has a strong presence, current profit even "quadrupled" over the same period to 1.6 billion euros.

Last year's net loss was the first in Banco Santander's history, after having to revise downwards the value of several of its subsidiaries, notably in the UK, because of Covid.

The banking giant, which cut nearly 3,500 jobs at the end of 2020, in September announced an interim shareholder payout of 1.7 billion euros for its 2021 results.

"In the coming weeks, we will announce additional compensation linked to the 2021 results," it said.

Santander

Comments

1000 characters

Santander profits soar to pre-pandemic levels

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say

Rupee registers marginal gain ahead of IMF board meeting

Female students join male peers as Afghan universities reopen

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on US stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

World's first COVID human challenge trial found to be safe in young adults

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

Read more stories