ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,083 Increased By 408.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,055 Increased By 141.4 (0.79%)

Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Tunisia targets IMF deal in April, says state salaries secure

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

TUNIS: Tunisia hopes to seal a funding agreement with the IMF in April, its finance minister said on Wednesday, adding that public sector salaries were not at risk after delays in paying workers raised fears about state finances.

Talks between the International Monetary Fund and Tunisia over a rescue package predicated on painful economic reforms were halted in July, when President Kais Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority.

The discussions resumed after Saied, whose move critics have described as a coup, laid out plans for a referendum and parliamentary elections this year.

IMF, World Bank postpone plans for annual meetings in Morocco

The IMF and foreign donors also say the outlined economic reforms, including to state subsidies, would need broad backing, including from the powerful UGTT union and major political players, for a deal to be secured.

Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri told reporters that reform proposals had been presented to the UGTT, "which will respond to us in the coming days... Their comments will be discussed... to reach a consensus".

He also said state sector wages were "not under threat in the coming months."

Concerns had been raised after payments were delayed in January, when teachers' salaries arrived 10 days late.

The IMF has also urged Tunisia to reform its public sector wage system and loss-making state-owned companies.

