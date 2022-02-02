ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,068 Increased By 393.2 (0.86%)
KSE30 18,051 Increased By 137 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany passes 10-million mark for COVID-19 infections

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: Germany hit a new coronavirus record on Wednesday, with the 208,498 more cases reported within 24 hours carrying it past the 10-million mark for total infections.

For comparison, 12,515 new cases were reported on Jan. 2.

The seven-day incidence rate also hit an all-time high of 1,227.5 cases per 100,000 residents, as the highly contagious Omicron variant raced through the country.

The death toll rose by 196 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 118,170.

Germany misses 80% COVID-19 vaccination rate target

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said that he expects the Omicron wave to peak in mid-February, bringing with it 400,000 new infections daily before dropping, and has brought up the possibility of easing restrictions in late February or early March if the situation remains under control.

Germany Omicron variant Health Minister Karl Lauterbach new coronavirus record

Comments

1000 characters

Germany passes 10-million mark for COVID-19 infections

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on US stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

World's first COVID human challenge trial found to be safe in young adults

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

POL products: GST abolished, PL revised downward

Read more stories