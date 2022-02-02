ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ technical committee trims 2022 oil surplus forecast

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

LONDON: The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) expects the overall surplus in 2022 to reach 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly less than its previous forecast of 1.4 million bpd, a report prepared by committee and seen by Reuters showed. The JTC met on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+.

The committee kept the forecast for world oil demand growth unchanged for 2022 at 4.2 million bpd, noting that it expected it to rise to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of the year. It noted, however that a number of risks continue to linger over the oil market, including “significant uncertainties” associated with the potential impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and central bank policy to counter inflation.

OPEC+ coronavirus variant Omicron OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee

Comments

Comments are closed.

OPEC+ technical committee trims 2022 oil surplus forecast

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories