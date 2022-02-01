ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Billions of rupees being lost in tax revenue due to under-invoicing: Shaukat Tarin

  • Finance minister says Pakistan will achieve its true potential in taxation and foreign exchange soon
BR Web Desk 01 Feb, 2022

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Tuesday that the issue of "over-invoicing and under-invoicing" has been a major problem for Pakistan, adding that billions of rupees are being lost in tax revenue due to the issue.

While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Tarin said: "We will not tolerate this commotion anymore."

Tarin said that people have opened companies in Dubai and other places which they use for “transfer pricing.”

The minister claimed that things that come from China are being invoiced from Dubai. "Why is payment going to Dubai? Why is payment not going directly to China?" he asked.

Tarin said that Pakistan's hard-earned foreign currency is being compromised due to this issue, adding that we will have to use technology to resolve the problem.

"I am sure all of you want Pakistan’s hard-earned foreign exchange to remain in Pakistan," he remarked.

The minister said that we have to use technology all across to address the problem. "Whether it is taxation or foreign exchange and I think we will be able to make a difference through technology," he said.

"All of this process should be hassle-free. When you use technology, you end human interaction and people don’t mind or could make any excuses."

Tarin said that a single-window operation in customs will be set up in this regard. "There will be a system to compare prices with other places to check if invoices have relevancy according to their prices in other places. If they don’t have relevancy then an investigation will take place."

He commended the FIA's work, saying that they are doing great work with responsibility. "They are not making a commotion about it but they are making significant progress," he said.

"Time is not far when we achieve our true potential in taxation and foreign exchange," he added.

Shaukat Tarin Pakistani tax authorities

