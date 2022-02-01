ANL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.24%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
AVN 112.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.53%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
GGGL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.11%)
GGL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.28%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
TPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (12.94%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TRG 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (7.91%)
WAVES 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.16%)
WTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 68.4 (1.48%)
BR30 18,582 Increased By 222.8 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,704 Increased By 329.2 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,934 Increased By 104.2 (0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

AFP Updated 01 Feb, 2022

WELLINGTON: A pregnant New Zealand journalist who claimed to have now here to go but Afghanistan will be allowed to return home, after officials granted her an exemption from strict Covid-19 entry restrictions amid public outcry.

Reporter Charlotte Bellis on Tuesday said she would return to New Zealand next month to give birth to her daughter, after being granted a rare place in state-managed quarantine following a second request.

New Zealand's borders have been closed for much of the last two years, as the country kept coronavirus at bay. Only 800 rooms per month are set aside for New Zealanders and visa holders who urgently need to return.

"We are so excited to return home and to be surrounded by family and friends at such a special time," Bellis said in a statement, thanking Kiwis for their support.

New Zealand PM Ardern isolating, journalist case highlights tough COVID curbs

The 35-year-old's case has underscored the plight of Kiwis stranded overseas by tough virus-related border controls, and heaped pressure on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government to ease restrictions.

"We are disappointed it had to come to this," Afghanistan-based Bellis said.

Bellis was working for Al Jazeera in Kabul when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

She did not realise she was pregnant until she was at the media company's headquarters in Doha, Qatar, where it is illegal to be pregnant and unmarried.

Bellis kept her pregnancy secret as she prepared to return to New Zealand, but was told she did not qualify for an exemption to return.

Instead she called senior Taliban contacts and was told she could give birth there.

"When the Taliban offers you -- a pregnant, unmarried woman -- safe haven, you know your situation is messed up," she told the New Zealand Herald on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Bellis was given a quarantine slot after her circumstances were reviewed, not because of the intense publicity the case generated.

"Her case has been assessed, there is a place for her to be able to return to New Zealand and I urge her to take it up," he told reporters.

Robertson said an announcement would be made Thursday on reopening borders in New Zealand, which throughout the pandemic has recorded only 53 Covid-19 deaths in a population of five million.

New Zealand Afghanistan Charlotte Bellis pregnant New Zealand journalist Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

India's finance minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6bn deal

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Read more stories