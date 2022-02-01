ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.68%)
ASC 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.29%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.55%)
AVN 112.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.42%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGGL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (8.43%)
GGL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.33%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.19%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TPL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (12.47%)
TPLP 31.01 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (13.59%)
TREET 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.35%)
TRG 88.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.15%)
WAVES 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,697 Increased By 61.1 (1.32%)
BR30 18,512 Increased By 152.7 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,672 Increased By 297 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,927 Increased By 97.2 (0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish central bank to determine maximum interest rate on converted lira deposits

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkish central bank will determine the maximum interest rate on foreign currency and gold deposit accounts converted to lira in a scheme that protects local currency savings against exchange rate volatility, the Official Gazette showed on Tuesday.

Turkish central bank's net FX reserves drop again to lowest since 2002

The scheme, announced in December, covers the difference if the difference in the exchange rate or gold value applicable at the end of the maturity is greater than the sum of the principal and yield.

Turkish central bank lira

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish central bank to determine maximum interest rate on converted lira deposits

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Read more stories