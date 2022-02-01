ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
PTI names new office-bearers for Lahore

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab has announced new office bearers for the PTI Lahore office on Monday.

As per the details shared by the PTI Punjab, WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood was made PTI Lahore president while Zubair Niazi as the general secretary. Moreover, Ghulam Mohiyuddin Dewan, Mian Akram Usman, Mian Amjad Iqbal and Khalid Gujjar were appointed as the senior vice presidents; Haji Fayyaz, Afeef Siddiqui, Malik Waqar and Ubaidur Rehman as vice presidents; and Ali Abbas Bobby, Yasir Gillani, Usman Hamza and Awais Younis nominated as the deputy general secretaries.

Commenting on his appointment as PTI Lahore president, Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said that he will fulfill the responsibility given by the party with utmost honesty and sincerity, and assured the party workers of addressing their concerns. “We will start the preparation for the local bodies’ elections from today; all the party leaders and workers must unite under the party flag,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PTI Punjab also appointed Punjab Assembly legislator Mussarat Jamshed Cheema as PTI Punjab information secretary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

