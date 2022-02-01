PTI names new office-bearers for Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab has announced new office bearers for the PTI Lahore office on Monday.

As per the details shared by the PTI Punjab, WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood was made PTI Lahore president while Zubair Niazi as the general secretary. Moreover, Ghulam Mohiyuddin Dewan, Mian Akram Usman, Mian Amjad Iqbal and Khalid Gujjar were appointed as the senior vice presidents; Haji Fayyaz, Afeef Siddiqui, Malik Waqar and Ubaidur Rehman as vice presidents; and Ali Abbas Bobby, Yasir Gillani, Usman Hamza and Awais Younis nominated as the deputy general secretaries.

Commenting on his appointment as PTI Lahore president, Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said that he will fulfill the responsibility given by the party with utmost honesty and sincerity, and assured the party workers of addressing their concerns. “We will start the preparation for the local bodies’ elections from today; all the party leaders and workers must unite under the party flag,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PTI Punjab also appointed Punjab Assembly legislator Mussarat Jamshed Cheema as PTI Punjab information secretary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022