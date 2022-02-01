All legal ‘reforms’ to be presented in parliament: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Terming the judicial reforms as the need of the hour, the adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary reforms, Babar Awan, on Monday said that the government would soon present all the legal reforms in the parliament.

Talking to journalists after a meeting on the issue, he said that due to absence of an effective legal system in the country, the government could not convict the thieves and the ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s refuge in the UK is one such example of our failed accountability system.

“We’re serious about judicial reforms and the government wouldn’t tolerate any interference in independence of judiciary,” he added.

After Insaf Health Cards for ensuring health facility to the poor at any hospital in the country, he added, the next step is make sure the flawed legal system in the country should be corrected.

Awan said that the incumbent government has done four major things, which include PM Portal through which issues like land grabbing, pension, or any other sort of problems, were resolved within no time.

The legal reform issue would also be a step forward in ensuring speedy justice to the poor at their doorstep, adding the delayed justice has ruined the country.

“I’ve also given my proposals in this regards [legal reforms] and the cabinet has approved them. These reforms would be introduced in parliament, not through an ordinance, and would be discussed in presence of representatives of all parties in parliamentary committees,” he added.

He said that if anyone wants to make any suggestion, the government will certainly consider them, adding there was a dire need for judicial reform in the country.

For the first time, he added, the noose around the neck of the mighty and the powerful was tightened as “we believe in accountability based on equality” as the law is equal for all and sundry.

