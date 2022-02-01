PARTLY FACETIOUS: The angry old man

“So who is an angry old man!”

“I reckon it’s the veteran Indian actor — Amitabh Bachchan who transitioned from an angry young man to an angry old man.”

“In movies or real life?”

“Movies silly, in the world of make believe. Because an angry young man is defined as someone who is trying to get justice for those around him and…and…and wait these are weak members of society and the angry young man has the iron fist so strength is required associated with the young not the old…”

“So in your book an angry old man would be someone who grumbles but cannot deliver justice?”

“Yes.”

“I hope you are not referring to The Khan…he is our prime minister and as his Wife told him, and we have it from the Horse’s mouth, as the country’s prime minister he can make a difference and……”

“The horse being The Khan?”

“Well yes.”

“Before you complete your thought one question: why did you mention the Wife. She is not a public figure, and it’s just not fair…”

“When The Khan was married to Jemima his views on women and clothes and possibility of rape were different, markedly different, when he was married to Wife Number Two he was largely silent, he was not a happy camper and now with Wife Number Three his approach to life is so different – my point is whoever you choose to spend your life with is bound to have an impact and…”

“As long as we are alive we evolve.”

“Righto, but my point is simply that some of The Khan’s evolution will cost him votes in the next elections – votes of middle to upper middle class women who…”

“But what about the religious right? Wouldn’t he gain their votes?”

“The Maulanas have got those votes in their pockets.”

“Let’s wait and see, anyway I referred to The Khan as an angry old man because at every forum he addresses, sometimes more than three a day, he extends khiraaj-i-tehseen to his appointees who have been lording it over the public since their appointment and…”

“I know you are from the legal fraternity and perhaps you are referring to the use of the word delinquents?”

“And delinquents can’t take a judge to court.”

“Ha ha, all I can advise them is delinquents of the Khan administration beware: don’t resign for else you will be enmeshed in legal shackles for a long time to come.”

“And when The Khan goes?”

“Pop will go the weasel.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022