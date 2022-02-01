AC adjourns Kidney Hills case till 16th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Monday adjourned Kidney Hills corruption reference against former senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and others without proceedings as the defense lawyer tested positive for coronavirus.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, adjourned the case till February 16 after it was informed that Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi, counsel for accused has been tested positive for coronavirus and he could not appear before the court till February 16.

The court also relisted arguments over petition of accused Tariq Mehmood against the order to the extent of freezing his shares worth Rs 31,080,000 in the same case till February 16.

The court had endorsed freezing of shares on November 24, 2020 worth Rs 31,080,000 purchased by the accused Mandviwalla in the name of his employee/associate Tariq Mehmood.

The other accused in the case Muhammad Ajaz, former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwala, Abdul Qadir Shiwani, private person, Triq Mehmood, private person, Abdul Qayyum, private person, and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed Mandiviwalla and other accused appeared before the court.

