Qureshi meets BoI chief, vows support to efforts aimed at achieving economic goals

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Mohammad Azfar Ahsan on Monday and assured him that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will render all possible assistance to achieve the economic agenda of the government and meet the economic goals.

According to a statement issued by Qureshi’s media team, Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar and other senior officials of the BOI were also present during the meeting.

Talking to them, Qureshi said that the PTI government is focusing on economic priorities. In the context of geo-economic priorities, he added that using economic diplomacy constant efforts are being made for the economic stability of the country.

“Our ambassadors are drawing the attention of the international community to the business opportunities available in Pakistan through economic diplomacy in the light of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Qureshi further stated, adding that the economic diplomacy is yielding positive and encouraging results.

He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is committed to make joint efforts with the BOI and to provide possible assistance to achieve the economic agenda of the government and achieve the economic goals.

The BOI chairman thanked the foreign minister for his visit to the BOI and for assuring his ministry’s support for taking the government’s economic agenda.

