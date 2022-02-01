KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 31, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Insurance 2,344,500 40.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,344,500 40.25 JS Global Cap. Asim Textile Mills 500 11.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 11.75 M. M. M. A. Khanani Attock Refinery 500 152.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 152.50 Adam Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 1,500 57.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 57.64 MRA Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 72,500 93.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,500 93.75 Darson Sec. Hum Network Limited 30,000 7.35 Adam Sec. 10,500 7.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,500 7.34 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Image Pakistan Ltd. 2,000 17.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 17.30 Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 1,211,000 35.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,211,000 35.00 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Oilboy Energy Ltd. 5,000 22.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 22.20 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pioneer Cement 500 88.60 M. M. M. A. Khanani 500 88.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 88.55 MRA Sec. Saif Power Ltd. 2,000 25.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 25.47 Darson Sec. Sui Northern Gas 500 33.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 33.40 Seven Star Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,500 85.93 Alfalah Sec. 560,000 93.50 Rafi Sec. 2,000 90.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 563,500 93.47 M/s. Ktrade Securities Unity Foods Limited 11,500 29.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 29.90 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,256,500 ===========================================================================================

