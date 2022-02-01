Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
01 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 31, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Insurance 2,344,500 40.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,344,500 40.25
JS Global Cap. Asim Textile Mills 500 11.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 11.75
M. M. M. A. Khanani Attock Refinery 500 152.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 152.50
Adam Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 1,500 57.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 57.64
MRA Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 72,500 93.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,500 93.75
Darson Sec. Hum Network Limited 30,000 7.35
Adam Sec. 10,500 7.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,500 7.34
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Image Pakistan Ltd. 2,000 17.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 17.30
Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 1,211,000 35.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,211,000 35.00
Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Oilboy Energy Ltd. 5,000 22.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 22.20
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pioneer Cement 500 88.60
M. M. M. A. Khanani 500 88.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 88.55
MRA Sec. Saif Power Ltd. 2,000 25.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 25.47
Darson Sec. Sui Northern Gas 500 33.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 33.40
Seven Star Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,500 85.93
Alfalah Sec. 560,000 93.50
Rafi Sec. 2,000 90.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 563,500 93.47
M/s. Ktrade Securities Unity Foods Limited 11,500 29.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 29.90
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 4,256,500
===========================================================================================
