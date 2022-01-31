ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,623 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 18,049 Increased By 131.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 45,287 Increased By 209.6 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,783 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Eyeing new term, Macron walks tightrope on vaccinations

AFP 31 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Emmanuel Macron's uncompromising stance against the unvaccinated has drawn praise from supporters, but his combative Covid strategy could backfire in a French presidential election that is far from a foregone conclusion.

The former investment banker is betting his tough stance on jabs -- combined with plans to start lifting Covid restrictions in February -- will ensure broad support when he seeks a second five-year term in April.

Macron's blunt comments earlier this month that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated marked a new level in his impatience with those unwilling to fall in line with his vaccination push.

But despite high approval ratings of his handling of the crisis, including a new requirement of full vaccination to enter most public venues, there are signs his divisive comments could backfire.

"It's an advantage for Macron, he can play up the success of his vaccination drive," said Emile Leclerc, director of research at polling firm Odoxa, noting France's more than 80 percent vaccination rate overall.

Macron tells Iran's Raisi more effort needed in nuclear talks

"His forceful language has been effective."

But an Odoxa poll published Tuesday saw Macron's approval ratings slump six points to just 39 percent, the lowest in nine months -- a clear response to his outburst against the unvaccinated.

"For some people there's still a very strong perception, even if not shared by everyone, of a president who's a bit arrogant," Leclerc told AFP.

The pugnacious phrase was the latest example of a "transgressive style" that has punctuated his presidency, Giuliano da Empoli, a political scientist who teaches at Sciences Po Paris.

"It's clear he is not going to give up on an element that constitutes a large part of his success," he wrote in French daily Le Monde.

Yet if the health crisis does ease, Macron may find it harder to maintain support as issues like inflation and weakened spending power, or security and immigration, return to the fore.

"This crisis is like a pressure cooker -- as long as it's tightly closed, everything's fine, but all of a sudden if you open it a bit, the thing could explode," Leclerc said.

Support among his centre-right base remains steady, and most experts expect Macron will easily make it to the second round of voting.

But if his run-off rival is the conservative Valerie Pecresse instead of the extreme right's Marine Le Pen, Macron's success in getting 80 percent of the country vaccinated might not carry him over the line.

"If it's Pecresse he's going to have a much harder time attracting a wider electorate, because he'll have to be much more courteous and consensual," said Jean Viard, a veteran sociologist and former municipal councillor in Marseille.

Crunch time

Pecresse, a former budget minister whose emergence as a top threat to Macron surprised pundits, has criticised of Macron's "contemptuous" governance a cornerstone of her campaign, vowing to "repair and unite the country" in his place.

That promise of fresh air could resonate among voters anxious for a return to normalcy after two years of Covid, including centre-left moderates dismayed by the disintegration of the Socialist party.

French vaccine pass opponents demonstrate

In a race where high abstention rates are again expected to inject volatility, an Ipsos poll on Saturday found that left-wing voters appear far less likely to vote for Macron -- dubbed early on "president of the rich" -- in a runoff.

Just 24 percent of supporters of the firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who currently scores highest on the left, said they would back Macron this time around, while only two-thirds of Socialist or Greens voters said they would.

Viard noted as well that "older people vote the most for Macron, but they could very well stay home over fears of catching Covid."

But as Leclerc at Odoxa said: "A new phase in the campaign is opening -- his popularity is falling, and lots can still happen in the next two months."

EmmanuelMacron

Comments

1000 characters

Eyeing new term, Macron walks tightrope on vaccinations

Development process: WEF praises govt’s ‘vision’ in enthusiastic way

NATO asks Europe to diversify energy supply

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

NSA’s Afghanistan visit termed successful

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Govt steps up criticism of higher judiciary

Hosting Winter Olympic Games big feat: PM

US Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalanders register victories

Read more stories