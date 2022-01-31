Islamabad United, Lahore Qalanders register victories

KARACHI: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalanders won their matches in 7th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday. Alex Hales and Paul Stirling helped Islamabad United to chase down 169 runs in 15.5 overs to beat Peshawar Zalmi by nine wickets in the fifth match of PSL season 7 here at National Stadium.

Set to chase 169 runs, Hales and Stirling smacked Zalmi bowlers all around the field. The opening duo scored 112 runs in 9.3 overs to lay down a solid foundation for United to win their opening match in PSL 7. Hales remained not out for 82 runs laced with 13 boundaries and a six whereas Stirling fire powered 57 runs including seven boundaries and three sixes. Sent into bat first, Sherfane Rutherford stood like a wall for Zalmi as they managed to recover well against United on double-header Sunday.

Recovering strongly from 35-4, Rutherford alongside experienced Shoaib Malik scored 73 runs together as they reached 108-4 in 14.2 overs. In Second match, Fakhar Zaman smashed his maiden PSL century as Lahore Qalandars notched seven-wicket victory over Karachi Kings in sixth match of the tournament. Fakhar propelled Qalandars to chase 171 runs single-handedly against Kings. Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars made 174-4 to complete the target with four balls to spare.

The left-handed scored 106 runs off 60 balls laced with 12 boundaries and four sixes. Mohammad Hafeez made 24 runs whereas Samit Patel remained not out for 26 including four boundaries.

For Kings, Umaid Asif took two wickets while Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nabi shared a wicket apiece.

