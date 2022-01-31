PM welcomes Trudeau’s condemnation of Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed upon international efforts and cooperation to end the growing menace of Islamophobia. In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister welcomed his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau’s unequivocal condemnation of Islamophobia, calling for an end to hatred against Muslims.

Imran Khan also appreciated his plans to appoint a special representative to cope with this contemporary scourge. He said Justin Trudeau’s timely call to action resonates with what he has long argued.

According to Prime Minister’s tweet, “I welcome Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau’s unequivocal condemnation of #Islamophobia & his plan to appoint a Special Representative to combat this contemporary scourge. His timely call to action resonates with what I have long argued. Let us join hands to put an end to this menace.”

