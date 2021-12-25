PM praises Putin’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement in which he had stated that insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “does not count as freedom of expression”.

Prime Minister Khan took to the Twitter to welcome President Putin’s statement, saying that the Muslim leaders should spread the message to the leaders of non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia.

“I welcome President Putin’s statement which reaffirms my message that insulting our Holy Prophet (PBUH) is not “freedom of expression”.

