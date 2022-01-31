Six injured in accident

KARACHI: At least six persons sustained injuries on Sunday following a gas leakage blast at Ghazi Goth here. “The blast was caused by gas leakage from a water tank in a house of Ghazi Goth in Sachal police jurisdiction,” police said. “The explosion took place owing to pressure of gas during cleaning of a water tank,” according to police.“A man who entered in the water tank for cleaning ignited a match stick, which resulted in explosion,” police officials said.

In another incident recently, a gas leakage blast took place inside a company located near Hub Chowki, injuring 10 people, rescue sources said. The injured were moved to the Karachi Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward. The doors of the company were closed after the blast, sources added.

Earlier in the month of November, last year, at least three people including the mother and her two children had lost their lives in a blast due to gas leakage in Rawalpindi. The incident took place in Rawalpindi’s Mazharabad area due to gas leakage. The house had turned into debris due to the intense impact of the blast.