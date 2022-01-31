ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR fails to implement FTO’s recommendation

Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has yet to implement a key recommendation of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Muhammad Asif Jah, for posting of BS-18 experienced FBR officers in Corporate Units and periodic capacity building of FBR officers from BS 18-20 at Directorate of Training.

When contacted tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt told this correspondence that the FTO had wisely proposed restructuring the FBR field formations training at DOT, their first and subsequent posting and professionalism in their attitude while dealing with taxpayers of Pakistan.

According to him, the FBR had neither preferred representation before President Arif Alvi nor did it file any review before the FTO Dr Asif Jah. However, despite the lapse of reasonable time, the implementation on the recommendations forwarded by the FTO remained unimplemented in its letter and spirit.

Waheed further stated that earlier similar sort of recommendations were issued by the then FTO to FBR in Complaint No.02/LHR/IT (02)/06/2015 but it remained unimplemented in its letter and spirit having unchallenged order till date.

FTO Dr Jah recommended the FBR to Review career planning policy, if any FBR officers, in the past FBR had a well defined and streamlined system whereby young probationary officers/fresh entrants in service, after graduating from DOT were: First attached for few months, with some senior officer, for on job training. Then they used to be assigned minor charges/assignments, mostly salary cases or minor commercial cases.

For exposure of districts posting in Mufassal/Districts was yet another stage in the career building of young officers. After four to five years of field experience and mostly after promotion to BS-18 major commercial charges were the destinations of newly promoted /experienced officers. Only senior BS-18 officers used to be posted in corporate units/circles, staff posting/BR/HQ etc. Periodic capacity building of officers from BS 18-20 at DOT was also a regular feature of FBR’s HR policy.

Revamp specialized training programme and its various modules so as to ensure that once they join the field postings, professional conduct of young officers must reflect the quality of departmental training imparted during STP: FTO ordered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Tax FBR FTO tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt Dr Muhammad Asif Jah FTO’s recommendations

Comments

Comments are closed.

FBR fails to implement FTO’s recommendation

NATO asks Europe to diversify energy supply

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

NSA’s Afghanistan visit termed successful

US Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia

Hosting Winter Olympic Games big feat: PM

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalanders register victories

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Govt steps up criticism of higher judiciary

Israel supports UAE’s security needs

Read more stories