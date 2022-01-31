FBR fails to implement FTO’s recommendation

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has yet to implement a key recommendation of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Muhammad Asif Jah, for posting of BS-18 experienced FBR officers in Corporate Units and periodic capacity building of FBR officers from BS 18-20 at Directorate of Training.

When contacted tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt told this correspondence that the FTO had wisely proposed restructuring the FBR field formations training at DOT, their first and subsequent posting and professionalism in their attitude while dealing with taxpayers of Pakistan.

According to him, the FBR had neither preferred representation before President Arif Alvi nor did it file any review before the FTO Dr Asif Jah. However, despite the lapse of reasonable time, the implementation on the recommendations forwarded by the FTO remained unimplemented in its letter and spirit.

Waheed further stated that earlier similar sort of recommendations were issued by the then FTO to FBR in Complaint No.02/LHR/IT (02)/06/2015 but it remained unimplemented in its letter and spirit having unchallenged order till date.

FTO Dr Jah recommended the FBR to Review career planning policy, if any FBR officers, in the past FBR had a well defined and streamlined system whereby young probationary officers/fresh entrants in service, after graduating from DOT were: First attached for few months, with some senior officer, for on job training. Then they used to be assigned minor charges/assignments, mostly salary cases or minor commercial cases.

For exposure of districts posting in Mufassal/Districts was yet another stage in the career building of young officers. After four to five years of field experience and mostly after promotion to BS-18 major commercial charges were the destinations of newly promoted /experienced officers. Only senior BS-18 officers used to be posted in corporate units/circles, staff posting/BR/HQ etc. Periodic capacity building of officers from BS 18-20 at DOT was also a regular feature of FBR’s HR policy.

Revamp specialized training programme and its various modules so as to ensure that once they join the field postings, professional conduct of young officers must reflect the quality of departmental training imparted during STP: FTO ordered.

