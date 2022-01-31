Safer handling of explosives: police officers trained

PESHAWAR: District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera, Mohammad Omar Khan Sunday distributed certificates in officers after completion of Post Blast Investigation & Advance Collection Course at Police School of Explosive Handling.

In this connection, an impressive passing out ceremony was held for the participants of 48th batch of Police School of Explosive Handling with DPO Nowshera as chief guest.

Besides, Director Police School of Explosive Handling, Mohammad Arif, other police officers were also present on the occasion. 33 police officers and jawans from all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the training.

Addressing the passing out ceremony, DPO Nowshera said that special training has become highly important in present era and added that such specialized training institutes are serving the nation and country in real sense. He said that in the present circumstances, special trainings at par with requirements of modern era are essential for police personnel.

The DPO Nowshera said that today modern schools for provision of specialized training to police are available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that are inculcating professionalism in police.

