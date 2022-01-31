Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of five Kashmiris in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterates its call for international accountability of Indian occupation forces.

According to statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, “Pakistan strongly condemns the reported extra-judicial killing of five Kashmiris in Pulwama and Budgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian occupation forces on 29-30 January 2022.”

“In their unabated reign of terror, the Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 23 Kashmiris in fake “encounters” and so-called cordon-and-search operations in the month of January alone.

Driven by the far-right extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology that provokes and condones genocide of Muslims, the Indian forces are relentlessly targeting the Kashmiris, especially youth, in the occupied territory. The international community must act to stop this wanton oppression and persecution of the besieged Kashmiris under illegal occupation.

We also reject and condemn the Indian officials’ lies insinuating the killing of an alleged “Pakistani” resistance fighter. The Indian occupation forces are known to kill innocent Kashmiris passing them off as “alleged militants”, in the hope of getting monetary rewards or ‘gallantry’ medals.

Pakistan salutes the resilience of the Kashmiri people who continue to stand firm in their just and peaceful struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination as pledged to them by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

We also reiterate our call on the international community, including the United Nations, to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity in IIOJK, without further delay”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022