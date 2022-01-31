2 under-custody accused killed by ‘accomplices’

GOJRA: Two under custody robbers were killed after their accomplices attacked a police van in attempt to free them from police detention here on Sunday. According to details, the police was taking two detained robbers for recovery of stolen valuables when their accomplices riding two motorcycles attacked the van of city police station near village 298-GB of Gojra.

Both under custody robbers including Attique alias Teeqa and Awais were critically injured in firing of accomplices who fled in retaliatory firing of police.