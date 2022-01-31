ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

N Ireland marks 50 years since ‘Bloody Sunday’ with sombre memorial

AFP 31 Jan, 2022

LONDONDERRY: The Northern Irish city of Londonderry began commemorations Sunday of one of the darkest days in modern UK history when, 50 years ago, British troops without provocation killed 13 unarmed civil rights protesters.

The anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” comes with Northern Ireland’s fragile peace destabilised by Brexit, and with families of the victims despondent over whether the soldiers involved will ever face trial.

The 13 demonstrators died on January 30, 1972, when members of the British Parachute Regiment fired more than 100 high-velocity rounds into crowds in Londonderry, known as Derry to pro-Irish nationalists. Some of the victims were shot in the back, or while on the ground, or while waving white handkerchiefs as the shots ripped through narrow streets and across open wasteland in the Catholic Bogside district.

On Sunday, several hundred people including relatives of the victims retraced the fateful 1972 march that preceded the tragedy, walking in sombre silence under a leaden grey sky.

Londonderry N Ireland ‘Bloody Sunday’ civil rights protesters British troops

Comments

Comments are closed.

N Ireland marks 50 years since ‘Bloody Sunday’ with sombre memorial

NATO asks Europe to diversify energy supply

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

NSA’s Afghanistan visit termed successful

US Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia

Hosting Winter Olympic Games big feat: PM

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalanders register victories

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Govt steps up criticism of higher judiciary

Israel supports UAE’s security needs

Read more stories