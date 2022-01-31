Shabbir Iqbal wins 48th Pakistan Open Golf 2022

KARACHI: The final round of UMA 48th Pakistan Open Golf Championship 2022 was played on Sunday at Karachi Golf Club. Pakistan’s Ace Golfer Shabbir Iqbal from Islamabad finished with 14 under par to claim victory. Shabbir bagged PKR 1119000 award money. Ahmed Baig from PAF SKY did 10 under par for becoming the runner up and claimed PKR 710250 as award money. Matloob Ahmed of LGG is on third position with five under par. Waheed Baloch of Karachi Golf Club who maintained lead during first two days managed to reaching a gross of four under on final day ranking to 4th position.

In the senior professionals category Nisar Hussain of PSC Kamra is holding first position with three over par. The runner up in this category are Naseer Khan of PGC and Muhammad Akram of Gym with six over par.

In the Junior professionals category Muhammad Saqib of LGG is leading with two over par. Nabeel Khan of Airmen Golf Club is following Saqib with ten over par.

Amateur Omar Khalid of KGC while competing amongst Professionals is holding 30 position with eight over par.

Lt-Gen Mian Hilal Hussain (retd), Federal Secretary Ministry of Defense Pakistan and President Pakistan Golf Federation was the host of prize distribution ceremony. Speaking at the occasion, General Hilal said new talent in Golf is emerging in our country. Golf is getting equally popular amongst women and children. Out of 52 golf courses in Pakistan 14 are of international standards.

