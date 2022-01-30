ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PM Imran welcomes Trudeau's condemnation of Islamophobia

BR Web Desk 30 Jan, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement condemning Islamophobia, saying that the latter’s "timely call to action resonates with what I have long argued."

In a Twitter post, the premier also appreciated Trudeau's "plan to appoint a Special Representative to combat" Islamophobia.

"Let us join hands to put an end to this menace," PM Khan wrote.

On Saturday, the Canadian premier announced that he intended to appoint a special representative to combat Islamophobia.

“Islamophobia is unacceptable. Full stop,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We need to put an end to this hate and make our communities safer for Muslim Canadians,” Trudeau said.

Last month, PM Khan welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement in which he had stated that insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “does not count as freedom of expression”.

PM praises Putin’s statement

Prime Minister Khan took to Twitter to welcome President Putin’s statement, saying that the Muslim leaders should spread the message to the leaders of the non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia.

islamophobia Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Prime Minister Khan Pakistan Canada ties

