This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Flawed CPI” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Farhat Ali, has argued, among other things, that “It is the collective responsibility of country’s legislators, on both side of the aisle, to correct this dangerous trend without any further loss of time.

Moreover, Transparency International is expected to expand its criteria in order to identify abettors as well.” His is a very valuable suggestion. I can’t agree more. Unfortunately, however, the learned writer appears to have unnecessarily reduced himself to an apologist for the woeful performance of the incumbent government, to say the least. Although the TI report can be disputed on many a count, there cannot be any dispute about the fact that corruption has massively increased in the country ever since the PTI government came to power.

Ashfaq Salahuddin (Karachi)

