ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Drought risk for Argentina’s crop not over yet, grains exchange says

Reuters 30 Jan, 2022

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina may have left the worst of its summer drought behind, but the risk of dry weather to the country’s crops remains real, the Rosario grains exchange said in its latest weather analysis.

The South American grains producer, the world’s No. 1 exporter of processed soy and the second for corn, was hit hard by drought from December until mid-January, when a fortnight of rains helped limit losses to crop yields and improve conditions.

“Are we leaving the drought behind? From the climatic point of view, the answer is clear: yes, the situation was resolved with the atmospheric change of the second half of January,” the Rosario exchange said in its report.

“But from the point of view of crops, no, since 50% of the core region remains with scarce (water) reserves and drought.”

Reuters recently traveled to key farm regions in Buenos Aires province, where rains had helped crops recover, but farmers said they had already suffered substantial losses to crops due to the previously dry spell.

The country saw heavy rains in some areas, especially in the north west of the farm belt in the second half of January, while some agricultural zones got lower amounts of rain and were in need of more water in the coming weeks.

The Rosario exchange said that rains hoped for the first week of February looked less likely now.

“For now, no rain is expected in the coming week due to the arrival of mass of cold and dry air that will provide stable conditions,” it said, adding only after next Wednesday were there signs of a more unstable weather front and clouds.

“It is not possible to guarantee that we will not experience another dry spell,” Jose Luis Aiello, a weather expert and adviser to the grains exchange said in the report.

