Cotton market remains steady

LAHORE: The Spot Rate remained unchanged on Saturday. The local market remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Nasseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that price of Punjab’s Phutti attracted per 40 kilograms prices from Rs 7000 to Rs 8600. Cotton of Sindh was traded from Rs 15,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund; Punjab’s cotton was traded from Rs 16,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund. He told that 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund. He told that 600 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 600 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

Patron Chief of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Khurram Mukhtar said that Pakistan has taken back its share of textile exports in international market after ten years.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,400 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 263 per kg.

