Delegation of FAPUACA, PUASA, ASA-GCU meets HEC chairman

Recorder Report 30 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: A delegation of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Punjab Chapter, Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA), Academic Staff Association Government College University Lahore (ASA-GCU) and Teaching Staff Association University of Engineering and Technology Lahore called on Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman of Higher Education Commission Pakistan the other day.

According to the sources this was a follow up meeting as the meeting was earlier held in Islamabad on January 24. The meeting was attended by Dr Ahtisham Ali, Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Dr Muhammad Islam, Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Prof. Dr Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Prof Dr Faiza Sharif, Prof Dr Babar Aziz, Dr Imran Awan, and Prof. Dr Rana Shoib.

In a detailed discussion, with the Chairman delegation urged to adopt two-pronged strategy which includes both long and short term measures for solving the long-standing issues of Higher Education and Faculty Development especially the uniformity in Service Structures.

They also called for bringing quality standards in the field of Higher Education. They also underscored the need to bring the teaching community on board while formulating the policies for research and development in Higher Education.

