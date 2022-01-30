LG law: Siraj hails JI-Sindh govt agreement

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has welcomed the agreement between the JI Karachi chapter and Sindh government over the Local Government Issue.

Both sides signed the agreement on Thursday late night as the JI announced to end the 29 days sit-in in front of Sindh Assembly following the PPP assurance to take back the recently adopted act of local bodies and amend it according to the demands of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

“I congratulate JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, leaders, workers of JI and people of Karachi for winning the case of residents of the port city,” he said in a statement issued from Mansoorah.

Sirajul Haq questioned the absence of opposition members from the critical session of the Senate and held both treasury and opposition sides responsible for pushing the country to the slavery of the IMF. He said the main opposition parties provided an easy walkthrough to the government on every important occasion. The Jamaat-e-Islami believed, he said, the three parties (the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP) played friendly matches throughout three and half years of Imran Khan Government.

It was not the first occasion that opposition’s irresponsible attitude provided an opportunity to the PTI to get passed the mini-budget and State Bank amendment bill from the upper house, the two parties supported the government when it come to the matter of making surrender before the international powerful establishment, he said.

The nation, he said, will not forgive those who sold the national institutions to the IMF by making complete surrender before the conditions of the IMF.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022