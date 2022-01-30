ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LG law: Siraj hails JI-Sindh govt agreement

Recorder Report 30 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has welcomed the agreement between the JI Karachi chapter and Sindh government over the Local Government Issue.

Both sides signed the agreement on Thursday late night as the JI announced to end the 29 days sit-in in front of Sindh Assembly following the PPP assurance to take back the recently adopted act of local bodies and amend it according to the demands of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

“I congratulate JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, leaders, workers of JI and people of Karachi for winning the case of residents of the port city,” he said in a statement issued from Mansoorah.

Sirajul Haq questioned the absence of opposition members from the critical session of the Senate and held both treasury and opposition sides responsible for pushing the country to the slavery of the IMF. He said the main opposition parties provided an easy walkthrough to the government on every important occasion. The Jamaat-e-Islami believed, he said, the three parties (the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP) played friendly matches throughout three and half years of Imran Khan Government.

It was not the first occasion that opposition’s irresponsible attitude provided an opportunity to the PTI to get passed the mini-budget and State Bank amendment bill from the upper house, the two parties supported the government when it come to the matter of making surrender before the international powerful establishment, he said.

The nation, he said, will not forgive those who sold the national institutions to the IMF by making complete surrender before the conditions of the IMF.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh govt JI Sirajul Haq LG law

Comments

Comments are closed.

LG law: Siraj hails JI-Sindh govt agreement

RD on EVs, other vehicles raised to 50pc

Poverty alleviation: PM reiterates his fondness for ‘Chinese model’

No natural gas/RLNG for over 100 days: Value-added textile export industries decry govt’s ‘silence’

Removal of rock barriers: Wapda plans to shut down two Tarbela tunnels for 85 days

Goldman Sachs expecting five FED rate hikes this year

Army chief visits Turbat

SC issues detailed verdict in Justice Faez Isa case ‘No one is above the law and…’

PDFL urges NPPMCL to avert default status

Sri Lanka seizes beetroot shipment from Pakistan

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

Read more stories