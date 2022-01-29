ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vote recount: SC disposes of Soomro’s appeal

Recorder Report 29 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court disposed of Federal Minister for Privatization and PTI candidate, MNA Muhammad Mian Soomro’s appeal on recounting of votes. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Friday, heard Soomro’s appeal against the verdict of Sukkur Election Tribunal.

The bench noted that the votes’ recounting has been completed and the minister is declared winner. However, his counsel contended that during the recount many bags were not opened. Upon that, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah asked the lawyer that when his client has been declared winner then why he still has objection.

The Federal Minister for Privatization had won Jacobabad’s NA-196 constituency following recounting of votes. He bagged 83,083 votes, while PPP’s Aijaz Jakhrani bagged 79,187 votes in recounting from 441 polling stations. In recounting 3,117 votes of Soomro and 2,612 votes of Jakhrani were rejected.

The ballot papers and polling record of 31 polling stations were missing and could not be recounted. Sukkur’s election tribunal had ordered recounting of votes after rival candidate Aijaz Jakhrani of PPP challenged the victory of PTI’s Soomro in the 2018 general elections.

Soomro had won the National Assembly seat by securing 92,274 votes in the NA-196 constituency in general elections. PPP’s Aijaz Jakhrani was runner-up with 86,876 votes. The representatives of the PTI candidate in recounting had alleged that vote bags and envelopes were broken and other election material was missing. “The election tribunal’s order has been verbal and no written order has been issued yet,” they said.

On January 10, an election tribunal had dismissed a petition filed by Soomro seeking to stop the recount. The tribunal directed the PTI MNA to approach the Supreme Court against its verdict. The tribunal directed the ECP to implement its decision within a week and furnish a compliance report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial PTI candidate Vote recount

Comments

Comments are closed.

Vote recount: SC disposes of Soomro’s appeal

Up to 10.09pc hike in POL products’ prices likely

Bill backed by IMF sails thru Senate as well

PM briefed about Ravi project

SPI down 0.11pc WoW

Denial of 60pc input tax credit: Non-issuance of STGOs costs FBR dearly

Misinformation threatening cohesion in society: COAS

Senator’s cousin among four killed in Sui blast

PM’s China visit to reinforce ‘all-weather strategic partnership’

IPPs: PPIB irked by withdrawal of tax exemptions

‘Transgressions of judiciary’ always proved harmful: Fawad

Read more stories