ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany expelled Russian diplomat

Reuters 29 Jan, 2022

BERLIN: Germany last year expelled a spy who was working under diplomatic cover at Russia’s consulate in Munich, Der Spiegel newsmagazine reported on Friday.

It said the accredited diplomat was an officer of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) who was acting as handling agent for the Russian academic whose arrest on spying charges was announced on Thursday.

Der Spiegel said the expulsion took place shortly after the summer 2021 detention of Ilnur N., an Augsburg University researcher whom prosecutors suspect of having passed information about Europe’s Ariane space launch vehicle to the SVR. N., whose full name has not been made public as is usual in German court cases, has been in custody since. Espionage charges were bought against him in December.

The handling officer who was expelled could not be investigated because he had diplomatic immunity, according to Der Spiegel. The Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Germany kicked out two Russian diplomats in December after a court found that the Russian state had ordered the 2019 murder in a Berlin park of a Chechen dissident, an act the judge described as “state terror.”

Russian diplomat Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service German court cases

Comments

Comments are closed.

Germany expelled Russian diplomat

Up to 10.09pc hike in POL products’ prices likely

Bill backed by IMF sails thru Senate as well

PM briefed about Ravi project

SPI down 0.11pc WoW

Denial of 60pc input tax credit: Non-issuance of STGOs costs FBR dearly

Misinformation threatening cohesion in society: COAS

Senator’s cousin among four killed in Sui blast

PM’s China visit to reinforce ‘all-weather strategic partnership’

IPPs: PPIB irked by withdrawal of tax exemptions

‘Transgressions of judiciary’ always proved harmful: Fawad

Read more stories