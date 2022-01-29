KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 28, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== D.J.M. Sec. B.O.Punjab 100,000 9.00 First Nat. Equities 449,500 8.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 549,500 8.51 JS Global Cap. Engro Corporation 337,024 272.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 337,024 272.00 D.J.M. Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 100,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.00 Fortune Sec. First National Equit 1,000,000 8.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 8.46 Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 14,875,000 20.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,875,000 20.95 Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 100,000 26.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 26.54 Darson Sec. Hascol Petroleum 50,000 5.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 5.50 Topline Sec. Hub Power 3,750,000 82.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,750,000 82.00 New Peak Securities Hum Network Limited 70,000 7.18 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 7.18 D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 30,200 180.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,200 180.00 Interactive Securities Loads Limited 500 13.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.50 Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 20,000 106.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 106.16 D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 150,000 88.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 88.00 D.J.M. Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 50,000 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 85.00 Seven Star Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,500 85.93 Alfalah Sec. 410,000 86.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 411,500 86.45 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 21,493,724 ===========================================================================================

