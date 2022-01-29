ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 29 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 28, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec.                 B.O.Punjab                               100,000           9.00
First Nat. Equities                                                  449,500           8.40
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 549,500           8.51
JS Global Cap.              Engro Corporation                        337,024         272.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 337,024         272.00
D.J.M. Sec.                 Fauji Foods Limited                      100,000          10.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000          10.00
Fortune Sec.                First National Equit                   1,000,000           8.46
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000,000           8.46
Cedar Capital               Ghani Global Holding                  14,875,000          20.95
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              14,875,000          20.95
Topline Sec.                Gharibwal Cement                         100,000          26.54
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000          26.54
Darson Sec.                 Hascol Petroleum                          50,000           5.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000           5.50
Topline Sec.                Hub Power                              3,750,000          82.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               3,750,000          82.00
New Peak Securities         Hum Network Limited                       70,000           7.18
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  70,000           7.18
D.J.M. Sec.                 IGI Holdings Limited                      30,200         180.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  30,200         180.00
Interactive Securities      Loads Limited                                500          13.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          13.50
Fortune Sec.                Octopus Digital Ltd.                      20,000         106.16
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  20,000         106.16
D.J.M. Sec.                 Oil & Gas Dev.                           150,000          88.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 150,000          88.00
D.J.M. Sec.                 Pakistan Petroleum                        50,000          85.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000          85.00
Seven Star Sec.             TRG Pakistan Ltd.                          1,500          85.93
Alfalah Sec.                                                         410,000          86.45
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 411,500          86.45
===========================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                        21,493,724
===========================================================================================

