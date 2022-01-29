Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
29 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 28, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec. B.O.Punjab 100,000 9.00
First Nat. Equities 449,500 8.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 549,500 8.51
JS Global Cap. Engro Corporation 337,024 272.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 337,024 272.00
D.J.M. Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 100,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.00
Fortune Sec. First National Equit 1,000,000 8.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 8.46
Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 14,875,000 20.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,875,000 20.95
Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 100,000 26.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 26.54
Darson Sec. Hascol Petroleum 50,000 5.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 5.50
Topline Sec. Hub Power 3,750,000 82.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,750,000 82.00
New Peak Securities Hum Network Limited 70,000 7.18
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 7.18
D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 30,200 180.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,200 180.00
Interactive Securities Loads Limited 500 13.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.50
Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 20,000 106.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 106.16
D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 150,000 88.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 88.00
D.J.M. Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 50,000 85.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 85.00
Seven Star Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,500 85.93
Alfalah Sec. 410,000 86.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 411,500 86.45
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 21,493,724
===========================================================================================
