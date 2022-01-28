ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Landmine blast in Balochistan's Sui area kills 4, injures 10

BR Web Desk Updated 28 Jan, 2022

A landmine blast in Sui's Mat area in Dera Bugti district, Balochistan killed at least four people and injured 10 others on Friday, Aaj News reported.

The deceased were members of the Aman Force, while the injured also included Levies force personnel. Dead bodies and the injured have been shifted to Public Welfare Hospital.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s cousin was also among those killed in the blast.

According to the Levies Control Room, the blast occurred on Friday morning, when victims passing by the area drove over a landmine.

Four killed, 14 injured in Quetta blast

Law enforcers including Levies force personnel reached the scene and cordoned off the area.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bazinjo condemned the incident and expressed grief over the martyrs of the Aman Force.

“The martyrs laid their lives for protection of lives and properties of people and to peace in the province. The enemies of peace once again carried out a cowardice activity of terrorism. The efforts and sacrifices rendered for peace would not go waste,” the chief minister said in a condolatory message.

Levies Force Dera Bugti blast Aman Force

Comments

1000 characters

Landmine blast in Balochistan's Sui area kills 4, injures 10

Ahead of IMF's 6th review, Senate approves SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Experts react as Senate gives nod to SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid cases since start of pandemic

Rupee gains against US dollar as Pakistan meets IMF condition

Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound, disused civilian plane damaged

Thailand to relax tax rules for digital assets

PM pays tribute to 10 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack

Daimler AG to rebrand as Mercedes-Benz on Feb. 1

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Read more stories