Landmine blast in Balochistan's Sui area kills 4, injures 10

A landmine blast in Sui's Mat area in Dera Bugti district, Balochistan killed at least four people and injured 10 others on Friday, Aaj News reported.

The deceased were members of the Aman Force, while the injured also included Levies force personnel. Dead bodies and the injured have been shifted to Public Welfare Hospital.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s cousin was also among those killed in the blast.

According to the Levies Control Room, the blast occurred on Friday morning, when victims passing by the area drove over a landmine.

Law enforcers including Levies force personnel reached the scene and cordoned off the area.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bazinjo condemned the incident and expressed grief over the martyrs of the Aman Force.

“The martyrs laid their lives for protection of lives and properties of people and to peace in the province. The enemies of peace once again carried out a cowardice activity of terrorism. The efforts and sacrifices rendered for peace would not go waste,” the chief minister said in a condolatory message.