ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Daimler AG to rebrand as Mercedes-Benz on Feb. 1

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

BERLIN: Daimler AG will be formally renamed Mercedes-Benz Group AG on Saturday - nearly a year after the spin-off of its truck and bus division was announced - in a move its boss hopes will unlock shareholder value for the premium carmaker.

The change is the latest in a string of structural reshuffles for the carmaker which began its life as Daimler-Benz AG in 1926, bringing together Daimler Motor Company with engineering autos firm Benz & Cie.

The Mercedes brand, named after the daughter of an automobile entrepreneur, was officially adopted by Daimler AG in 1902.

Volkswagen and Bosch to collaborate on automated driving software

"The goal is certainly to unleash the value potential of the company," Ola Kaellenius told reporters on Friday, without naming a specific target valuation for the firm currently worth just under 77 billion euros($85.70 billion).

"We have a real chance to raise the multiple."

Shares of Daimler Truck AG spun off from the newly anointed Mercedes-Benz last December last year, have risen slightly since their market debut to trade at 32.23 euros on Friday. Mercedes-Benz shares have risen since the spin-off was announced in February to their highest levels since 2015, reaching 74.25 on the day of the split, but have trended slightly lower since to trade at 71.15 euros.

The split was intended to provide pure-play investors with a more differentiated product as shareholders are increasingly rewarding legacy automakers, whose valuations are dwarfed by that of electric carmaker Tesla , for providing a clear electrification strategy of their own.

Asked whether automated driving was as significant to Mercedes-Benz as to Tesla, whose CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday he expected it to become Tesla's main source of profitability, Kaellenius said:

"I share the opinion that there will more and more attractive use cases... it has significant business potential for us in the future."

