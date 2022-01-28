Will approach SC over Ravi Riverfront project verdict: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will approach the Supreme Court (SC) over the Lahore High Court's (LHC) order of declaring the River Ravi Urban Development Project (RRUDP) illegal.

Talking to media at Rakh Jhok Jungle at Sheikhupura on Friday, the PM said under the Ravi Urban Development project, a modern and planned city -- Ravi Urban -- is being built, adding that this project is crucial keeping in view the speedy growth of Lahore city.

"This project will create a lot of new job opportunities and promote several sectors. This will also have a positive impact on environmental protection and reduce pollution," the PM said.

While talking about RRUDP, the PM said that he respects the judiciary and their verdicts, and thinks that the Ravi Urban Development project case was not argued well at the LHC.

"The government will file an appeal at the Supreme Court," he said.

Earlier, LHC Justice Shahid Karim had declared the project illegal and passed orders to immediately halt its construction saying that Section 4 of the Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, 2020, is against the constitution.

The mentioned section is contradictory to Article 144 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the judge said.

"Agricultural land can be acquired only when there is a proper legal framework for it but the land for RRUDP was acquired through a violation of Land Acquisition Act, 1894," the LHC said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais, on Thursday, appeared before a two-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and prayed to set aside the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s judgment.

He said the foreign delegation is arriving in Pakistan and that the project involves billions of rupees.

However, Justice Ijaz said the LHC’s detailed judgment was still not announced and that the Punjab appeal was still not numbered. He asked the AG to file CPLA and they will hear the matter on Monday (January 31, 2022).

The Punjab government through chief secretary filed Civil Petition for Leave to Appeal (CPLA) and prayed before the apex court to set aside the LHC’s judgment.