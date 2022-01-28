ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 10.3 (0.22%)
BR30 17,802 Increased By 75.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,117 Increased By 33.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,807 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
China's 2022 gold jewellery demand seen supported by stable prices

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China's gold jewellery demand is expected to be supported by stable gold prices in 2022, an official of the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Friday, despite fears of slowing economic growth in the world's top consumer of the precious metal.

"The relatively stable gold price outlook will provide support for gold jewellery demand in China's market for 2022," Wang Lixin, the Council's managing director in China, said in a statement.

In terms of gold investment, demand for bars and coins are expected to rise as precious metals divisions of Chinese commercial banks will continue to push sales of physical gold products, added Wang.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,850

"At the same time, the continuous decline of domestic interest rates and potential inflationary pressure could be supportive factors to boost demand for domestic gold investment in 2022."

China's gold consumption last year rose by over a third from 2020, led by an uptake of gold jewellery, as its economy rebounded from the coronavirus impact, according to data from the China Gold Association.

This year however, economic growth is expected to slow as falling factory activity, persistently soft consumption and a slowing property sector have dimmed China's economic outlook.

Gold bullion China's gold imports

