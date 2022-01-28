Health, education departments to remain with govt: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the government has decided that local government affairs should be run by local bodies and health and education to remain with the provincial government.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Karachi Medical and Dental College were not in good condition that’s why Sindh government decided to look after them.

“We want these medical institutions to maintain high quality and deliver services like NICVD and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre,” the Administrator said while addressing a programme on better use of public spaces organised by CLICK at Safari Park here.

The process of making Karachi Medical and Dental College a university is underway. He said that after getting the status of a university, the problems of availability of grants and funds for this institution will be solved automatically.

He asked the citizens to inform the areas where the parks are in bad condition so that immediate steps can be taken to improve them.

“We want to eliminate the negative image of the city. Parks and other recreational areas have been neglected in the past,” he added.

Also present on the occasion were Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Former Administrator Korangi Sajida Qazi, Director Imkaan Welfare Tahira Hassan, Development Specialist Aafia Salam, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and other officials.

While a large number of students from Karachi University, Karachi Medical and Dental College and other universities and colleges participated in the programme.

The Administrator Karachi said that safari parks and zoos are the assets of the city and people should use them. “Numerous public places in Karachi were built for the citizens but due to the deterioration, these open spaces disappeared from the public eye,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that 100 parks are being renovated in Central District out of which 14 parks were opened and local people have been given the responsibility to take care of them. Kidney Hill Park is the best place in the world for which the entire team of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation deserves tribute for its development.

He said that they had also started the Urban Forest project on the shores of Clifton and created a natural environment where birds from other places have started coming.

“We should protect and care for the trees that are being planted in the same way that we take care of our families so that we can deal with environmental issues,” he said.

