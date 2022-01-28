ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
Development in Sector G-14: Allottees seek PM’s intervention

Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of allottees of the Sector G-14 held a protest demonstration outside the office of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) on Thursday against lack of development in sector G-14 and demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene into the matter for speedy development in the sector.

The allottees, including women and children, led by President G-14 Allottees Association Sardar Irshad, chanted slogans against the administration of the FGEHA for stalled progress in the sector G-14.

They strongly criticised Director General FGEHA Tariq Rashid for his failure to address the grievances of the allottees and demanded his immediate removal from the office.

Addressing the protestors, the president G-14 Allottees Association said, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), in its order dated July 29, 2020, ordered that encroachment in the sector G-14 be removed and this sector be cleared of all kinds of encroachments/illegal occupation within 15 days.

However, the top management of FGEHA has failed to implement the IHC decision in letter and spirit, he added.

He said there has been no development work in subsector G-14/1 for the last 18 years.

In subsectors G-14/2 and G-14/3, up to 50 per cent or half of the area is still encroached and the areas where roads are constructed does not have any utility and civic facilities like street lights, sewerage and water lines, electricity and gas connections, Sardar Irshad said, adding that allottees were unable to construct houses in those subsectors due to lack of civic amenities.

Around 4,000 retired federal government officials were allotted plots by the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, now known as FGEHA, in 2004, in sector G-14 against the payment of prescribed dues.

The FGEHA had acquired land and paid compensation to the owners of land. “Despite our constant efforts for the last 18 years, no significant progress has been made by the FGEHA management. During this period, around 1,200 officials died without getting plot for house. The rest of the retired officials have to reside in costly rented houses in their old age,” the president G-14 Allottees Association said.

He said, Islamabad High Court (IHC), in its decision in 2014, had clearly defined legal and illegal owners of land on the basis of Google Map 2005.

“But qabza mafia filed writ petitions on different pretexts, which were turned down by the honourable court,” he added. The protestors demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan take immediate action against the stalled development in sector G-14.

PM Imran Khan FGEHA Development in Sector G14

