ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Public complaints: Ombudsman Punjab’s office introduces integrated mechanism

Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: On the directives of Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), highly integrated institutional mechanism has been established to ensure timely redressal of public complaints by reducing the time and cost of complaint filing. This has been helpful in ensuring adherence to the rule of law by safeguarding public rights.

In this regard, the spokesman of the office of the ombudsman Punjab said in a statement issued on Thursday that the plaintiffs could submit their grievances by post, e-mail, Facebook messenger, official website, fax, and state-of-the-art mobile app or personally to the relevant ombudsman’s office. For public convenience, full addresses and other details of 42 regional ombudsman’s offices are available on the official website, he added.

The spokesman further explained that a highly integrated complaint management system has been introduced for public convenience. At the same time, the people could also get the necessary guidance for legal redressal through the 1050 toll-free helpline of the ombudsman office. General complaints are disposed of within 30 days on the orders of Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), he remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

public complaints Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Public complaints: Ombudsman Punjab’s office introduces integrated mechanism

Criminal justice system: Amendments to bring about revolution: PM

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

Forex reserves fall sharply in three weeks

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

Foreign-aided projects: EAD invites FY23 budget estimates

Finance identifies major risks to economy

Advance tax on wide range of cellular services increased

Tata regains Air India control

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

Turkmenistan team due for talks on TAPI, TAP projects

Read more stories