Public complaints: Ombudsman Punjab’s office introduces integrated mechanism

LAHORE: On the directives of Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), highly integrated institutional mechanism has been established to ensure timely redressal of public complaints by reducing the time and cost of complaint filing. This has been helpful in ensuring adherence to the rule of law by safeguarding public rights.

In this regard, the spokesman of the office of the ombudsman Punjab said in a statement issued on Thursday that the plaintiffs could submit their grievances by post, e-mail, Facebook messenger, official website, fax, and state-of-the-art mobile app or personally to the relevant ombudsman’s office. For public convenience, full addresses and other details of 42 regional ombudsman’s offices are available on the official website, he added.

The spokesman further explained that a highly integrated complaint management system has been introduced for public convenience. At the same time, the people could also get the necessary guidance for legal redressal through the 1050 toll-free helpline of the ombudsman office. General complaints are disposed of within 30 days on the orders of Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), he remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022