ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

EU clears Facebook buyout of Kustomer

AFP 27 Jan, 2022

BRUSSELS: The EU on Thursday cleared Facebook's acquisition of Kustomer, a customer service technology, under the condition that rivals maintain unfettered access to the platform.

Facebook, now known as Meta, in 2020 announced its purchase of Kustomer, a then five-year-old US company that provides special software that allows businesses to manage within one tool customer interactions by phone, email, text messages, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.

The commission, which runs the EU's powerful antitrust authority, was asked by 10 national authorities to carry out the investigation, with Austria making the original demand.

The commission on Thursday gave its approval but with strict demands, including the nomination of an outside trustee who would ensure that Meta sticks to its promises.

"Our decision today will ensure that innovative rivals and new entrants in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market can effectively compete," said EU Competition Chief Margrethe Vestager in a statement.

Facebook trumpets massive new supercomputer

"The commitments offered by Meta ensure that its rivals will continue to have free and comparable access to Meta's important messaging channels," she said.

The transaction was below the EU's usual financial threshold for merger investigations, but the commission has become extra vigilant over Big Tech's appetite for startups and how it could harm competition.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Kustomer raised red flags, coming as Meta continues a major push to link e-commerce services to its platforms, particularly its WhatsApp and Messenger messaging services.

Of particular concern was Kustomer's popular "chat bot" technology, a customer dialogue channel used by banks, medical offices and airlines where users pump in sensitive information.

"We are pleased with the European Commission's Kustomer merger clearance. It shows that our acquisition of Kustomer will create more choice in the competitive CRM market," a Meta spokesperson said.

Google recently also saw unusually close scrutiny for its purchase of wearables company Fitbit and was forced to make assurances on data use in order to win the green light from Brussels.

facebook EU Kustomer

Comments

1000 characters

EU clears Facebook buyout of Kustomer

'Defining moment': PM launches 'Criminal Law and Justice Reforms'

NSP formulated after consultation with stakeholders, Moeed Yusuf tells NA body

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall a massive $846mn, drop to $16.2bn

Dubai regulator fines Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi $136 million

Oil at seven-year high as Ukraine crisis overshadows Fed

Rupee's three-day losing streak ends, currency stable against US dollar

Tata back in charge: Struggling Air India sold after 69 years in govt hands

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid a day after leaving PSL bio-secure bubble

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

Pakistan reports over 7,000 cases as fifth wave continues

Read more stories