ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,615 Increased By 5.2 (0.11%)
BR30 17,762 Increased By 142.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 45,063 Increased By 108.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 65.6 (0.37%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Brexit hurt EU-UK trade

AFP 27 Jan, 2022

PARIS: If trade between Britain and the EU didn't seize up after Brexit, the volume of commercial exchanges was considerably lower last year in comparison with 2019, the French economy ministry said Thursday.

Over the first 10 months of last year, European Union exports to Britain fell by 15 percent by value.

Meanwhile, EU imports of goods from Britain fell by 30 percent over the same period, according to data provided on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting on Brexit one year after a new trade deal between the UK and the bloc came into force.

Sterling steadies after improved market mood aids rebound

The automotive, textile and aeronautics sectors were the worst hit.

The figures must be considered with caution, however, as the Covid-19 pandemic had a major effect on trade flows.

Nevertheless, the EU's imports and exports exceeded 2019 levels during the first ten months of last year, according to Eurostat data.

Whisky for visas: India, UK start post-Brexit trade talks

The new trade deal between Britain and the EU that took effect at the beginning of 2021 re-established customs checks at the border, creating an administrative burden for transport firms.

It also created delays and added complexity for firms that relied on prompt, regular shipments.

UK manufacturers optimistic despite Brexit risks: poll

British retailer Marks & Spencer closed many of its Paris shops after struggling to keep perishables on the shelves.

EU Brexit Britain French economy ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Brexit hurt EU-UK trade

Pakistan reports over 7,000 cases as fifth wave continues

'Defining moment': PM launches 'Criminal Law and Justice Reforms'

FBR chief tells Customs Day gathering: Govt heavily relying on tax machinery

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

Oil falls as US Fed's pending interest rate hike spooks investors

Moderna begins trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster

Nissan alliance to invest $25bn in electric vehicles over 5 years

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

Govt to consider giving secretaries ‘market salaries’

Read more stories