ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By 3.1 (0.07%)
BR30 17,610 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.06%)
KSE100 45,052 Increased By 96.6 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 43.2 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Brent oil may rise into $90.95-$91.57 range

  • A rising trendline also points at $94.20
Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $90.95-$91.57 per barrel, as it has cleared a resistance at $89.

A pullback towards this former resistance may have completed as well. The uptrend looks exceptionally strong, which could be extending toward a range of $92.58-$94.20 range.

A rising trendline also points at $94.20.

The depth of the correction from the Jan. 20 high of $89.50 suggests a lower level of $92.58.

Brent oil may drop to $86.49

A break below $89, now a support, may cause a fall into $87.30-$88.31 range. On the daily chart, the uptrend observes closely a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $35.74.

Oil has more or less broken a resistance at $89.63.

It is expected to gain more into a range of $92.69-$96.84, as pointed by the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

