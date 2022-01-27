Brent oil may rise into $90.95-$91.57 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $90.95-$91.57 per barrel, as it has cleared a resistance at $89.

A pullback towards this former resistance may have completed as well. The uptrend looks exceptionally strong, which could be extending toward a range of $92.58-$94.20 range.

A rising trendline also points at $94.20.

The depth of the correction from the Jan. 20 high of $89.50 suggests a lower level of $92.58.

Brent oil may drop to $86.49

A break below $89, now a support, may cause a fall into $87.30-$88.31 range. On the daily chart, the uptrend observes closely a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $35.74.

Oil has more or less broken a resistance at $89.63.

It is expected to gain more into a range of $92.69-$96.84, as pointed by the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

