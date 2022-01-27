Railways to be transformed into profitable entity in 6 months: minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Sawati on Monday said that Pakistan Railways will become a profitable entity in next six months.

He was addressing the “Inauguration ceremony of Railway Freight Service from Hutchison Port Pakistan” here. The High-tech train track laid at the Hutchison Ports Pakistan connects the facility to the rest of the country in a seamless manner through Pakistan Railways’ extensive network spread throughout the country.

The Railways Minister further said that the train service was a historical milestone and Pakistan will lead Asia and World in business in the future. “Freight service will shift millions of containers, the team worked day and night for this day, more jobs will be created and revenue will be generated,” Sawati said.

Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs said, this service will become an economic revival service for Pakistan, due to the blockage of roads, lack of infrastructure, and other cargo service issues, train service will lead the country for economic growth.

“Train service will be connected with Port Qasim Authority and Oil and Coal will also be transported through freight in the future, Ali added.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail who also graced the Ceremony with his presence said that on the guideline and direction of PM Imran khan both ministries are working day and night for the uplifting of economic growth, corrupt elements are crying on the revival of business and progress of Pakistan. Capt. Syed Rashid Jamil, General Manager and Head of business unit Hutchison Ports Pakistan also addressed the ceremony.

