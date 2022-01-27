Pakistan
PM wishes Mahathir speedy recovery
27 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday prayed for the speedy recovery of former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
“My prayers and good wishes go to my friend Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his speedy recovery,” he said in a tweet. The former Malaysian Prime Minister is in stable condition after being admitted to a specialist heart hospital for the third time in just weeks, according to his daughter.
Comments
Comments are closed.