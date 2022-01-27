ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

2022 theme highlights the pragmatic approach & positive role played by Pakistan Customs

27 Jan, 2022

TEXT: Being an export oriented company, Alkaram Textile Mills heavily relies on an invaluable role played by Customs administration for maintaining a coherent supply chain process in order to facilitate legitimate trade. This year’s theme of “Customs bolstering recovery, renewal and resilience for a sustainable supply chain” highlights the pragmatic approach and positive role played by Pakistan Customs to cope with multi-faceted and complex challenges that emerged due to the pandemic Covid-19 crisis, in order to ensure smooth trade flows for all export based industries in Pakistan.

Exports generated from textile sector account for more than 60% share of Pakistan’s GDP.

Therefore, being a proponent of a strong and technologically advanced supply chain structure for efficient global trade, it is very heartening to see that Pakistan customs is fully cognizant of its varied responsibilities during these hard times by investing efforts in process transformation and ease of business for all stakeholders.

Moreover, I sincerely felicitate Pakistan Customs and the International Customs Community on the occasion of International Customs Day. With innovation coupled with favorable government policies, this civil services body over the years has transcended exponentially and I hope it plays a more pivotal role in the future for a secure and inclusive fostering of Pakistan’s Economic environment.

Fawad Anwar, Managing Director, Alkaram Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

export Covid crisis Alkaram Textile Mills

Comments

Comments are closed.

2022 theme highlights the pragmatic approach & positive role played by Pakistan Customs

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

PM explains importance of health card

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

Due diligence of Samba Bank: UBL granted approval by SBP

Read more stories