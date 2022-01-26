Shahid Afridi to miss some matches of PSL 2022

Star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi is set to miss at least two matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh season due to a back spasm, it was learnt on Wednesday.

With permission of his franchise Quetta Gladiators, the former Pakistan captain had briefly left the bio-secure bubble on Wednesday to get the treatment for a back spasm, a QG manager Azam Khan told Business Recorder.

"Afridi visited a hospital to get the treatment for his back pain. He has now returned to the hotel to redo the three-day mandatory quarantine as per the PSL Covid-19 protocol," the manager said.

He added that the star cricketer will be missing in action for at least two Quetta matches, scheduled on January 28, and 29.

Earlier, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson had confirmed that the the cricketer could leave the bio-secure bubble after permission from his team management.

“The franchises are managing their bubbles ahead of the tournament,” the official said, adding that the start cricketer does not need PCB’s permission in this regard.

“However, he [Afridi] will have to undergo another three-day isolation and return two negative tests before rejoining the bio-secure bubble at any stage of the tournament,” he added.