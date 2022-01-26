ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
AVN 104.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.87%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.4%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.56%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
TELE 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.49%)
TPL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
TPLP 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.8%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-6.22%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.32%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,268 Decreased By -66 (-0.38%)
KSE100 44,822 Decreased By -65.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,654 Decreased By -42.2 (-0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Dalian iron ore rises more than 3% on supply concerns

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

Iron ore futures in top steel producer China jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns over supply as traders digested reports of lower import arrivals and shipments departing Australia and Brazil.

The most-traded May contract for the steelmaking ingredient on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime session 3.4% higher at 776 yuan ($122.79) a tonne, after touching 776.50 yuan, its highest since Oct. 13.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore's most-active March contract was up 0.6% at $138.10 by 0706 GMT, erasing early losses.

Iron ore climbs as major miners face labour shortage in Australia

Supply worries have boosted iron ore prices, which have rebounded this month as China's stepped up monetary easing efforts to shore up its slowing economy.

Major miners Fortescue Metals Group, BHP Group and Rio Tinto have warned of disruptions from labour shortages as Australia faces a surge of Omicron coronavirus variant cases.

The spot price of benchmark 62%-grade iron ore for delivery to China jumped to $138 a tonne on Tuesday, the strongest since Sept. 7, according to SteelHome consultancy price assessment.

"The first quarter is the off-season for overseas mine shipments," Zhongzhou Futures analysts said in a note on the company's website. "It is necessary to pay attention to the impact of... weather, epidemics, etc. on mine shipments."

A La Nina weather phenomenon has developed in the Pacific Ocean for the second year in a row, analysts said it could mean greater rainfall and more tropical cyclones in Australia, where the cyclone season usually runs from November to April.

Australia accounts for about 60% of iron ore shipments to China, while Brazil is the second-biggest supplier with a share of about 20%.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4%, while hot-rolled coil gained 0.2%. Stainless steel dropped 0.5%.

Dalian coking coal advanced 0.5% and coke climbed 1.6%.

Brazil iron ore

