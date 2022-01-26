ANL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.15%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
ASL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
AVN 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.36%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
FNEL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.94%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TPL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.93%)
TPLP 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.7%)
TREET 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.14%)
TRG 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-5.55%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,594 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.11%)
BR30 17,342 Increased By 7.5 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By 13.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,678 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Beijing city's COVID infections rise ahead of Winter Olympics

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: Beijing reported 14 local confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in its current outbreak, less than two weeks before the Winter Olympics are due to commence in the Chinese capital and in neighbouring Hebei province.

The number of domestically spread infections with confirmed symptoms in Beijing reported for Tuesday comprised more than half of the 24 such cases nationwide, data from the National Health Commission showed.

Beijing has detected a total of 55 local cases with symptoms since Jan. 15, with both the Omicron and Delta variants.

Number of active Covid-19 cases crosses 80,000 mark

The number is significantly lower than cases elsewhere in the world but the city has put tens of thousands of people under targeted lockdowns and tested a few million residents to block transmission.

Beijing's moves are in line with a national guideline to curb virus flare-ups as soon as possible, which takes on extra urgency as China has vowed to safely host the Winter Olympics Games and prevent major outbreaks during the Lunar New Year travel season.

Aside from Beijing, the provinces of Heilongjiang, Hebei, Liaoning, Henan and Guangdong as well as the region of Xinjiang all reported sporadic local cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, NHC data showed.

In the Horgos city of Xinjiang, two asymptomatic infected people, detected on Sunday, were found to have contracted the Omicron variant, state television said late on Tuesday.

The two had not left the city in two weeks and the source of the virus remained unclear.

There were no new deaths on Tuesday, leaving China's overall death toll from the pandemic at 4,636.

As of Jan. 25, mainland China had reported a total of 105,749 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from abroad.

Beijing Winter Olympics

Comments

1000 characters

Beijing city's COVID infections rise ahead of Winter Olympics

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Read more stories